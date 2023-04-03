Kimberly Brooks Allegedly to Voice Xivu Arath in Destiny 2

In case you missed it, Xivu Arath, the Hive God of War, now allegedly has a voice actor in Destiny 2. According to IMDB (the listing has since been removed), Kimberly Brooks has signed on to voice the character moving forward. To date, Xivu Arath has not appeared in a speaking role.

Born as Xi Ro, one of the three Krill sisters who would later become the three Hive gods, Xivu Arath featured prominently in the year of Destiny 2 following Beyond Light. In those seasons, she was an unseen antagonist who drove the Cabal from their homeworld, killed Osiris’s Ghost, and attempted to defeat her sister Savathun before Queen Mara Sov could remove her Hive Worm.

As a character, Xivu Arath has had the least development of the three Hive siblings. Her characterization thus far has more or less been as a relentless avatar of war, and she’s currently the last remaining Hive god allied with the Witness. We’ll see if future seasons will give her more development or if she’s staunchly committed to bringing about the Final Shape. It’s kind of strange that Xivu Arath wasn’t the boss of Lightfall‘s Root of Nightmares Raid, but maybe Bungie has bigger plans for her.

Fans may know Kimberly Brooks from her prolific voice acting work in television and games. Previously, she portrayed Ashley Williams in the Mass Effect series, Barbara Gordon in the Arkham games, Princess Allura in Voltron: Legendary Defender, Jasper in Steven University, and Robin Ayou in Subnautica: Below Zero, to name a few of her roles. She won a BAFTA for Performer in a Supporting Role for her work on Psychonauts 2.

We’re not sure when Xivu Arath will appear in Destiny 2. It’s possible she could arrive as early as the Season of the Deep, which some have speculated will see Guardians returning to the moon Titan.