Is Jotunn the New Telesto in Destiny 2 Lightfall?

Earlier today, Bungie announced that they had disabled the Exotic fusion rifle Jotunn in Destiny 2 Raids and Dungeons. The weapon had already been disabled in the Crucible, raising the question: is Jotunn the new Telesto?

Longtime Destiny 2 players know Telesto as the single weapon to cause the most issues across the game’s history. For whatever reason, Telesto and its sticky, exploding bolts have been the bane of Bungie for years now. The weapon has caused so many issues, in fact, that Bungie joked about it last year during the Season of Plunder with a Telesto-themed takeover of their Twitter account, as well as a commemorative emblem.

Now, it seems that Jotunn is well on its way to taking the mantle of Most Broken Weapon in Destiny 2. Maybe it just runs in the Exotic fusion rifle family? Then again, that’s not fair to well-behaved weapons like Merciless and Delicate Tomb, which have never seemed to have any issues. Why can’t you be more like them, Telesto and Jotunn?

It has to be said that the launch of Destiny 2 Lightfall has been plagued by a number of problems that go beyond Jotunn. Bungie disabled another Exotic, the new Stasis Glaive Winterbite, in all Raids, Dungeons, and Gambit. (On an unrelated note, that Tweet was the first time in recent memory that Bungie has even mentioned Gambit.) And the discovery of easy-to-perform Strand exploits make it seem likely that the new power set will be disabled or restricted in some way before the launch of the game’s new Raid this week.

We’ll see how Bungie approaches these issues moving forward. But one thing seems clear at this point — Telesto can’t afford to rest on its laurels. If it wants to keep its title, Telesto is going to have to step up its game. Maybe it can start deleting player inventories or teleporting Guardians into space.