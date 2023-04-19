JoCat Teaches FFXIV Players How To Play Ranged DPS

There is a host of powerful educational content out there teaching players all the ins and outs of Final Fantasy XIV. We have our own guides right here on Fanbyte, but you’ll also find a host of YouTube videos, Discord servers, databases, and walkthroughs teaching you all about this grand MMO we all love. There are so many nooks and crannies to explore.

One YouTuber has always been there, providing us all with the necessary tools to succeed. They’ve never ceased to entertain and enlighten. That YouTuber is JoCat, who creates a number of guides for the various roles in the game.

JoCat has finally released his latest masterpiece of a guide, focused wholly on the Ranged Physical DPS among us. If you’re in the dark regarding the Bard, Machinist, and Dancer, he’s here to engage your mind.

It’s the creator’s first FFXIV video in months, following a shift over to streaming, having fun in Dungeons & Dragons, and other shorter content. Still, for those who are willing to learn, it’s time to take notes. The content here is entirely focused on making you a better player.

Patch 6.4 is quickly coming down the pipeline in May, including further quests in the main scenario, a new Trial, the final wing of the Pandaemonium raid, and new Blue Mage abilities. There’s a lot to do, but in the mean time, you can also tackle Eureka Orthos with our helpful guides.