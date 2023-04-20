It’s Time to Vote Again on the Next Exotic Ornament in Destiny 2

Another week, another This Week at Bungie blog post for Destiny 2. Unlike some weeks, the TWAB today was relatively short on any new and exciting information. I imagine this is mainly due to the big mid-season update just dropping, so there’s not too much to go over in terms of buffs, nerfs, or general changes to the game itself. However, we did learn that there will be another exotic weapon ornament contest, where the community can vote on which of three guns they want to receive a new skin. Keep in mind, Bungie has already selected an artist who will handle the concept art and designs for whichever firearm is chosen to get a new exotic skin.

Those guns are Witherhoard, Thunderlord, and Izanagi’s Burden. Unlike last year where the clear choice was Arbalest, all of the options this year are top-tier weapons that are all viable in endgame content. Witherhoard remains the king of mob control, Thunderlord is currently seeing a ton of use thanks to its effectiveness in the Root of Nightmares raid, and Izanagi’s Burden’s burst damage is some of the best in the entire game. All of these exotic weapons also already have a bunch of ornaments, which means there isn’t one that is really in need of new skin.

That being said, my vote is going to Witherhoard. Yes, both of the other guns are terrific, but Witherhoard is just useful in nearly every single scenario and activity. Voting will commence today via email and the winning weapon will then have three concept arts produced that players will vote on. Whichever one of those concept art pieces wins the vote will be made into an exotic ornament.

As mentioned above, Arbalest one last year, and the winning skin has been revealed to be the cyberpunk-esque design. This ornament will be available for purchase when Season 21 launches in a few weeks.