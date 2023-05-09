It’s a Great Week to Grind Nightfalls in Destiny 2

Here we are in the second week of the Guardian Games in Destiny 2. Guardians everywhere are fighting for the supremacy of their class — or else just ignoring that aspect of the event and grinding for a title. Well, there’s more to do in Destiny 2 this week than just play Supremacy or the Guardian Games playlist over and over. That’s because it’s a double Nightfalls reward week in Destiny 2, so it’s a great time to play some Grandmasters.

The Grandmaster Nightfall this week is the Glassway. While in the past it’s been seen as one of the more difficult Nightfalls, it’s really not too bad — the only especially difficult parts are the boss and the room where you have to drain the Vex milk. Plus, Grandmaster Nightfalls in Destiny 2 are a lot easier and more accessible since Lightfall. Easier because the new mod system has made generating Orbs of Power and gaining benefits from Armor Charge a snap, and more accessible because the power climb is now less onerous.

This week’s Nightfall weapon is the Buzzard sidearm. It’s a kinetic weapon that can roll with the new Kinetic Tremors perk, which is pretty cool. Remember, you now get Nightfall Ciphers from running Grandmaster Nightfalls that can be used to purchase additional rolls of the weekly Adept weapon at Zavala. However, you can only carry ten of these at a time, so be sure to use them as you get them if you want more rolls. With double Nightfalls rewards in Destiny 2 this week, you’ll be getting not only multiple drops of the Buzzard, but also upgrade materials like Ascendant Shards, not to mention Exotic armor drops.

So get out there and earn some Nightfall rewards, and don’t forget to grab those Platinum Nightfall cards from Eva Levante before you do.