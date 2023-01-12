Iron Banner Changes Coming to Destiny 2 Later This Month

Prospective Iron Lords, Bungie has heard your cries — when Iron Banner returns to Destiny 2 later this month, it’ll be undergoing some changes.

For the last two and a half seasons, Iron Banner has worked on a new reputation system whereby players complete daily challenges to earn a reputation multiplier. They can also equip Iron Banner gear and an associated emblem to further increase their rate of progress. Still, resetting your Iron Banner rank has been something of a slog. It’s gotten to the point where this season, queueing up with a six stack and intentionally losing was actually the fastest way to earn Iron Banner reputation.

Well, you won’t have to wait long for things to change. When Iron Banner comes back to Destiny 2 on January 31, Bungie is making a number of changes to the reputation formula. They’re increasing the base rank you earn from completing Iron Banner matches, doubling the multipliers you receive from equipping Iron Banner armor and weapons, and increasing the emblem multiplier. Bungie says that these changes are expected to reduce the number of games you need to play to reset your rank by about 40%.

What’s more, Iron Banner will be available three times a season starting in Season Twenty, rather than the now-customary two. Players who don’t have an Iron Banner emblem will be able to get one on Saladin’s rewards track.

These are certainly welcome changes, and should make enticing rewards like shaders and high-stat gear more accessible to players who don’t have the time to push through dozens of Iron Banner matches in Destiny 2 during the limited time the mode is available each season. Hopefully Bungie alters the base rank reward to further incentivize winning, too. That is, unless Iron Lords are supposed to stand there and emote all match — maybe that’s what Saladin wants.