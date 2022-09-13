ICYMI: Here’s the Ten Games Shown at Today’s State of Play

Today, Sony decided to not ask Nintendo what it was up today and held a Japan-centric State of Play presentation the same day we got a Nintendo Direct. So it’s basically like we all got a little mini-E3. You love to see it. So if you weren’t able to watch the show live, here’s a quick recap of what Sony had to show.

Opening the showcase was Tekken 8, which Bandai Namco demonstrated with a fight between Jin and Kazuya that was framed like a fight, but did seem to have a bit of CG in there, as well. So take the footage with a grain of salt for the time being. It’s coming to PS5, but didn’t get a date or window.

Next up was two PSVR2 games, including Star Wars: Tales From Galaxy’s Edge Enhanced Edition (which is already available on Oculus), and Demeo, a card battling strategy game.

Sega is rebuilding Like a Dragon: Ishin, an action-centric spin-off of the Yakuza series, for PS4 and PS5, and making it available outside of Japan for the first time. The game launched on the PS4 and PS4 in 2014, but was never brought to the west. Until now.

Another Hogwarts Legacy trailer. It’s getting a PlayStation exclusive quest.

Next up was Pacific Drive, which showed a character driving through what looks some kind of extraterrestrial phenomenon. It’s the debut game from Ironwood Studios.

Sony took a break from the games to talk about the PlayStation Stars loyalty program by showing a few of the digital collectibles it will include. This ranges from characters like an ape from Ape Escape to hardware from PlayStation history. The service will begin rolling out in Asia later this month, with other regions to follow.

Back to the games. Mech combat game Synduality had an extensive trailer showcasing its characters and fast-paced fighting. It’s coming in 2023.

The next two games were introduced as PlayStation console exclusives. First up was Project EVE, which has officially been named Stellar Blade, with a trailer that put spotlight on its dystopian world and its action. It’s coming to PS5 in 2023.

Team Ninja was up next with Rise of the Ronin, which appears to be an open-world action game coming to PS5 in 2024.

Closing the show was God of War: Ragnarok. The segment began with the reveal of a DualSense controller based on the game, which includes the wolf art meant to symbolize both Kratos and Atreus. Following this, we got a pretty extensive story trailer that shows Atreus and Kratos seem to be having some trust issues between them as they attempt to sort out their relationship as he’s growing older, then we got some supercut of some action sequences, and a new look at Fenrir and Thor. I want it.

