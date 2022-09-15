ICYMI: Here’s Everything Announced at Xbox’s TGS 2023 Showcase

While the Xbox brand has never been quite as prevalent as PlayStation and Nintendo over in Japan, Microsoft still had a presence at Tokyo Game Show this year, and held a presentation to talk about upcoming games coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. If you live on the other side of the globe and were asleep during the showcase, here’s a rundown of what was announced.

Kicking off the show was a trailer for Persona 5 Royal, which we already know is coming to Xbox (and PC, Switch, and PS5) on October 21. It will launch as a Game Pass game, as will Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden when they come to Xbox and PC sometime later.

Next was a dev diary for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, the upcoming action RPG from Team Ninja based on Romance of the Three Kingdoms that put a spotlight on the fast-paced combat.

Capcom showed a new look at its upcoming Not Anthem game Exoprimal, which included a slightly deeper look into the story and characters, as well the cast fighting dinosaurs in mech suits.

Blazblue: Cross Tag Battle and Guilty Gear Strive are finally coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S this spring.

Bethesda announced the Japanese version of The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is coming to Xbox One and Series X/S today, and that Redfall will be getting text localization in Simplified and Traditional Chinese, as well as Korean, in addition to the already announced Japanese.

Next up was a new trailer for Naraka Bladepoint showcasing upcoming content and events.

Ni No Kuni: Wraith of the White Witch is available on Xbox One and Series X/S today as a Game Pass title. Its sequel, Ni No Kuni: Revenant Kingdom will come to Xbox platforms next year.

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony is rounding out the series’ visual novel ports to Xbox today, as it is now available on Xbox One as a Game Pass title. Will Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls ever show up on the system and put all the games in one place? Who could say?

Blizzard showed a first look at Kiriko, the third new character coming to Overwatch 2 when it launches on October 4. She has flashes of Genji and Baptiste to her kit, and looks like she’ll be a cool addition to the roster.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is coming to Xbox One, Series X/S, and PC as a Game Pass game in 2023.

Dyson Sphere Program is coming to PC Game Pass on October 13.

Monster tamer/third-person shooter mashup Palworld is coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S and got a new trailer.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is coming to Game Pass on September 15 for Xbox and PC.

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 is coming to Xbox One, Series X/S, and Windows in 2023. The original game is available on those systems today.

Deathloop is finally coming to Xbox Series X/S and will be a Game Pass game when it launches on September 20.

And that’s what you missed on Glee.