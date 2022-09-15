ICYMI: Here’s Everything Announced at Xbox’s TGS 2023 Showcase

From Danganronpa to Deathloop.

Kenneth Shepard, SEPTEMBER 15, 2022

While the Xbox brand has never been quite as prevalent as PlayStation and Nintendo over in Japan, Microsoft still had a presence at Tokyo Game Show this year, and held a presentation to talk about upcoming games coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. If you live on the other side of the globe and were asleep during the showcase, here’s a rundown of what was announced.

  • Kicking off the show was a trailer for Persona 5 Royal, which we already know is coming to Xbox (and PC, Switch, and PS5) on October 21. It will launch as a Game Pass game, as will Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden when they come to Xbox and PC sometime later.
  • Next was a dev diary for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, the upcoming action RPG from Team Ninja based on Romance of the Three Kingdoms that put a spotlight on the fast-paced combat.
  • Capcom showed a new look at its upcoming Not Anthem game Exoprimal, which included a slightly deeper look into the story and characters, as well the cast fighting dinosaurs in mech suits.
  • Blazblue: Cross Tag Battle and Guilty Gear Strive are finally coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S this spring.
  • Bethesda announced the Japanese version of The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is coming to Xbox One and Series X/S today, and that Redfall will be getting text localization in Simplified and Traditional Chinese, as well as Korean, in addition to the already announced Japanese.
  • Next up was a new trailer for Naraka Bladepoint showcasing upcoming content and events.
  • Ni No Kuni: Wraith of the White Witch is available on Xbox One and Series X/S today as a Game Pass title. Its sequel, Ni No Kuni: Revenant Kingdom will come to Xbox platforms next year.
  • Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony is rounding out the series’ visual novel ports to Xbox today, as it is now available on Xbox One as a Game Pass title. Will Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls ever show up on the system and put all the games in one place? Who could say?
  • Blizzard showed a first look at Kiriko, the third new character coming to Overwatch 2 when it launches on October 4. She has flashes of Genji and Baptiste to her kit, and looks like she’ll be a cool addition to the roster.
  • Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is coming to Xbox One, Series X/S, and PC as a Game Pass game in 2023.
  • Dyson Sphere Program is coming to PC Game Pass on October 13.
  • Monster tamer/third-person shooter mashup Palworld is coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S and got a new trailer.
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is coming to Game Pass on September 15 for Xbox and PC.
  • Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 is coming to Xbox One, Series X/S, and Windows in 2023. The original game is available on those systems today.
  • Deathloop is finally coming to Xbox Series X/S and will be a Game Pass game when it launches on September 20.

And that’s what you missed on Glee.