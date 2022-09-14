How Many Persona 5 Special Editions Are You Gonna Make Me Buy?

I’m a sucker for Persona special editions. I’ve got a dedicated shelf for the series because it’s one of my favorites and on that shelf is the special edition for both Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal. There’s also the big collectors box for Persona 4: Dancing All Night, Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth, and I’ve gotta put my Ryuji figure, my Morgana plush, and all the other physical copies I’ve got somewhere. And Atlus, I’m running out of room. But here you are, once again, trying to sell me on a big box of stuff I will only be able to use as a display item, because Persona 5 Royal is getting another special edition as part of its big portathon to PC, Xbox, Switch, and PS5. You’ve got me hovering over the pre-order button like Morgana trying to grab a treasure. After all…what’s…one more…

I’m talking about the Persona 5 Royal’s 1 More Edition that just went up on the Atlus Store. The $119.99 package includes an art frame, prints for said frame, a tarot card deck stylized like the game’s arcana, a steelbook case, and a replica of Goro Akechi’s briefcase bag. All of this is inside a treasure chest box that I have no room for. The original Persona 5 came with a replica of Joker’s school bag, which I’ve used for several years, but it’s starting to show some age. So maybe it’s time for me to get a new Persona bag and a bunch of other little doodads and knickknacks that will stay in their box but look pretty on a shelf?

Why do I do this to myself? Why are there some series that I just feel so compelled to buy big shiny boxes just to put on display? I don’t have any room on my shelf right now. Perhaps, in this moment of clarity, I can think inward about why I need a third Persona 5 special edition? Hell, why do I need to buy this game a third time? Do I need to play one of my favorite games of all-time on Switch, taking advantage of the system’s portability and comfort rather than being tethered to a television for another 100+ hour playthrough?

Oops. I hit pre-order. I’m such a mark.

Persona 5 Royal is coming to PC, Xbox, Switch, and PS5 on October 21.