Here is Your First Look at Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

In today’s TWAB, Bungie officially unveiled the Season of the Deep, giving Destiny 2 players their first glimpse in the upcoming 21st season of the game. The teaser image reveals a few things about the season that many already suspected, while also raising new questions.

Firstly, the season does seem to be set on Titan after all, and Sloane is indeed back. (She’s probably not a Doomslayer-esque figure worshipped by the Hive, but hey.) The teaser image shows Sloane looking through a large porthole at three Guardians floating in Titan’s methane sea. Behind them, a massive eye looks on. This is almost certain the eye of the Leviathan, an enormous aquatic creature that has been occasionally mentioned in the game. Back in the Season of Arrivals, Drifter referred to it as “the long boy in the soup.” Nobody’s quite sure what it is, but it seems like we’ll find out soon.

In addition to the Leviathan and the pretty sweet armor the Guardians are sporting, there’s one other interesting detail in this image: Sloane’s right arm. It appears to be Taken, and there’s also some Taken energy around her left leg. Has Sloane been somehow corrupted by her fight against the Pyramids but found a way to halt the process? That would certainly line up with the leaks revealing Taken weapons coming next season.

Regardless, it’s nice to be back in that hopeful period before a new season of Destiny 2 drops when everyone is speculating and imagining the possibilities. After an initially promising start, the Season of Defiance seemed to botch the landing — Amanda’s death was mishandled, not much happened to advance the narrative, and the reskinned weapons irked some players. Lets hope that the Season of the Deep can bring back the magic.

