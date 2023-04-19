Here Are This Week’s Bright Dust Offerings in Destiny 2

Well, Destiny 2 has been dealing with a number of issues lately, but there’s always one thing you can count on — another set of Eververse offerings available for Bright Dust. Let’s check out what Tess Everis has for players this week.

If you’ve been trying to complete the Season of Defiance Eververse armor ornaments, then you can grab the chest piece this week for 1,200 Bright Dust. The only other ornament available this week is the Whaler’s Whim ornament for the Wish-Ender Exotic bow. The weapon is pretty cracked right now, doing huge damage to bosses and other large enemies, so you might want to pick up the ornament.

There are two Exotic Sparrows for sale for Bright Dust in Destiny 2 this week, both of which are new to the Season of Defiance. You can get Lucid Dream and the comical Sweeper Simulant for 2,500 Bright Dust each. There’s some other equipment available too, including the Gilded Prowler ship for 2,000 Bright Dust and the Sweeper Shell to match the Sparrow for 2,850 Bright Dust.

There are no new shaders in the Eververse store this week, but there is a pretty good spread of older ones. You can pick up Time-Honored, Grayscale Undergrowth, Iridescent Coral, Polished Sea Stone, Shattered Sinew and Whispered Sheen all for 300 Bright Dust each.

We’ve got two new emotes available this week — Quick Cardio for 700 Bright Dust and the much-requested Touch Grass for 3,250.

Other than that, there are a few transmat effects and Ghost projections. Not a bad week for players looking to pick up some Destiny 2 cosmetics for Bright Dust, all in all.

Are you going to grab anything from the Eververse store this week? Are you a fan of the Touch Grass emote or of the concept of touching grass in reality? Let us know in the comments below.