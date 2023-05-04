Here are the New Strand Aspects Coming to Destiny 2

Bungie previously announced that three new Strand aspects would be coming to Destiny 2 in Season of the Deep, one for each class. In today’s TWAB post, they provided details on what the different aspects will actually do. Players will receive a new pursuit to earn these aspects in the Season of the Deep. Here’s what each class will be able to do.

Hunters are getting the Threaded Specter aspect. Activating your class ability with this aspect equipped will leave behind a Strand decoy that draws the attention of nearby combatants. After taking enough damage or when enemies get close enough, the decoy will explode and send out Threadlings. This is pretty neat — we don’t really have any decoy effects in Destiny 2 as it is, so this new Strand aspect will give Hunters an interesting new mechanic to play around with, and could significantly increase the viability of Strand in high-level PVE.

The new Titan Strand aspect in Destiny 2 is Flechette Storm. This aspect allows Titans to perform a charged melee attack while sliding, which knocks enemies away and deals damage. Titans can then activate their melee ability again while in the air to launch a cluster of Unraveling projectiles. This sounds a little like one of the Titan Solar aspects, but it should give Strand Titans a little more ranged effectiveness, which is nice.

Lastly, Warlocks are getting The Wanderer. This Strand aspect improves Tangles, causing them to attach to enemies and explode into suspending bursts. Additionally, Threadling final blows will now create Tangles. This sounds pretty neat, honestly — Tangles are a lot of fun to play around with, and it doesn’t hurt that this aspect also improves Threadlings. Being able to Suspend enemies without needing to use Shackle grenades is cool, too.

