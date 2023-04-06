Heist Battlegrounds Won’t Be Comically Difficult Anymore in Destiny 2

Yesterday, Bungie released a new blog post detailing a bunch of changes coming to Destiny 2 both during the mid-season update and Season 21. Covering a wide range of topics from exotic armor farming to new mods, there was a lot discussed in this latest post. However, one of the best changes coming soon is the Heist Battlegrounds difficulty getting adjusted. Added into the Vanguard Ops playlist with Lightfall, Heist Battlegrounds are notorious for hurling waves of enemies at players in an unrelenting fashion.

While this wasn’t too troublesome on Hero difficulty, once players began to move up to Legend and Master this overwhelming amount of enemies became downright oppressive. Thankfully, Bungie has recognized this issue and will be scaling back the difficulty of this activity for anything above Hero.

Specifically for Destiny 2’s Heist Battleground: Mars, which is unquestionably the toughest of them all, Bungie is making three key changes. The first is adding an additional Heavy ammo crate, which should help players keep stocked up when fighting hordes of foes. We’re also seeing the score multiplier get some adjustments to avoid players exploiting certain sections of this activity. Finally, the frequency of combatant waves has been reduced during the opening Towers encounter on higher difficulties. This should make it easier to secure these objectives without being utterly overwhelmed by Hive at all times.

There are also some general changes coming to Heist Battlegrounds in general, such as reducing the frequency of enemy waves during boss fights and making Deathtounge Choristers weaker. Players will also encounter fewer Fallen tripmines in Heist Battleground: Moon and Hive Runes will now take the same amount of damage regardless of difficulty.

With Grandmaster Nightfalls less than a week away, hopefully, these adjustments will make unlocking or Gilding this seal less of a headache for players.