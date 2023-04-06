Grandmaster Nightfalls Launching Earlier Next Season in Destiny 2

In a post yesterday laying out the state of Destiny 2 post-Lightfall, Bungie noted a number of changes and adjustments they’d made to the game since the launch of the latest expansion. They also provided some information about season 21 of Destiny 2 and beyond. One thing players can look forward to next season is less of a wait for endgame activities like Grandmaster Nightfalls and the Trials of Osiris.

The PVP mode Trials of Osiris will be available in the first week of season 21, rather than later on as is typical. This is because there will be no Power raise next season, meaning players won’t have to grind to be competitive in the mode. In the future, Bungie is planning on running Trials as early as possible in each season provided there’s no Raid launching, no Iron Banner scheduled, and no significant Power climb introduced.

Additionally, Grandmaster Nightfalls will be available as early as week 4 in season 21 of Destiny 2. For comparison, Grandmaster Nightfalls won’t be available until week 7 of season 20. This is a welcome change for players looking to complete these high-level activities for Guardian Ranks and gear. And since there will be no power climb in season 21, players won’t have to grind much to be able to access GMs. However, only the Weekly Grandmaster Nightfall will be open on week 4. The node for those who already have the Conquerer title and are looking to gild it will still open in week 7.

What do you think of these changes to the schedule for high-level activities in Destiny 2? Let us know in the comments below. Personally, we welcome them — it’s always a bit of a bummer having to wait ages to be able to run a Grandmaster Nightfall in Destiny 2 if you’ve already gotten all of your Pinnacles done early in the season.