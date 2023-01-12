Grandmaster Nightfalls Are Becoming More Accessible in Destiny 2

When it comes to difficulty, Destiny 2 has always struggled to find a good balance between challenging content and general accessibility for its players. While this has been a problem throughout most of the game’s activities, it was most obvious in the game’s Grandmaster Nightfalls. Perhaps one of the most tweaked and rebalanced modes, Bungie is taking a step in the right direction this season by reducing the barrier to entry for those wanting to dive into Grandmaster Nightfalls.

Bungie’s TWAB (This Week at Bungie) blog post reveals that players can expect the Power level needed to launch these activities to decrease by 25. Meaning, you will no longer need to be an absurdly high Power and grind out Artifact levels to participate in Grandmaster Nightfalls. Additionally, the overall Power of Grandmaster activities has been decreased by 10. Meaning, this mode’s Power will now be 1620 instead of the previously thought 1630.

This will not reduce the difficulty of the mode itself, as entering a Grandmaster Nightfall at 1580 will be a -40 Power difference between you and the enemies. Players can combat this by reaching Power level 1595, which makes that Power difference -25 instead. Any levels beyond 1595 will not reduce the difficulty of this mode, so you’ll only need to achieve five Artifact levels instead of the previous 15. While you can enter a Grandmaster Nightfall at a lower Power than 1595, I do not personally recommend it unless you want a severe challenge.

All of these changes will go live on January 17th when the Grandmaster Nightfalls return. Bungie also hints in their blog post that these are only a taste of some other alterations coming to this activity. Given the mode’s overreliance on Champions and tankier foes, it will be intriguing to see how Bungie rebalances GMs going forward. For those looking to unlock or Gild their Conqueror title this season, the Nightfalls are The Insight Terminus, The Scarlet Keep, Birthplace of the Vile, The Corrupted, The Glassway, and Warden of Nothing. This is certainly some of the toughest Grandmasters available, as both The Corrupted and The Glassway are notorious for their difficulty. So if you want to Gild that Conqueror title this season make sure to bring a solid fireteam!