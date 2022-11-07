Get Another Look at Tactics Ogre Reborn With This Load of Screenshots

Tactics Ogre Reborn is out in just four days. Normally we don’t share raw promotional screenshots for games — much less those from a game that’s out so soon and should be pretty predictable. It’s a remake of 2010’s Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together for the PlayStation Portable, after all, which was itself a remake of the 1995 SNES game of the same name. Yes, it’s one of those “remake of a remake” situations. That’s arguably even more reason to share a heap of Tactics Ogre Reborn screenshots, though, as these remakes tend to be a little hit or miss in staying true to the source material’s style.

Style is a very important part of Tactics Ogre, too. The character designs were done by Akihiko Yoshia, whom you may know from such games as Final Fantasy Tactics and Vagrant Story. Basically: if you know what “Ivalice” means, you’ve seen his delicate, desaturated style that evokes a certain sense of classical nostalgia before. Tactics Ogre Reborn should get this right. Especially since the game costs about as much as a new release at $50 USD.

You can decide for yourself how the game looks, of course, by checking out the 37 screenshots publisher Square Enix just sent us. They’re in the gallery above. My personal take is that the large-sized character portraits look fantastic. The font choices look okay, too. That may sound like a tiny detail but remember that those have been a major point of contention with these sorts of rereleases. Particularly those made by Square Enix. I’m slightly less sold on the extremely smoothed gameplay sprites. Though it looks like what you might expect from resized versions of the (much, much lower resolution) PSP sprites.

As you might expect from a game called Tactics Ogre Reborn, this is also a tactics game. Specifically, it’s a turn-based tactical RPG in the style Square Enix used to make a good bit. Thus this latest batch of screenshots include a lot of specific classes. Classes like “Skeleton” and “Dragon.” That’s Tactics Ogre for you; it’s a little bit on the weird side in spots. That’s part of what makes it so special.

Find out if Tactics Ogre Reborn is a special sort of remake to go with a special sort of game on November 11, 2022 when the game launches on Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.