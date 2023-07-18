Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 6.45 Notes Highlight New Blue Mage Content, Variant Dungeons, and More

The patch notes have dropped for Final Fantasy XIV‘s latest Patch 6.45. New content, such as new Blue Mage spells and quests, Variant Dungeons, new Splendorous Tool and Manderville Relic Weapon quests have been added to the game.

Although those are the bigger introductions to the game, there’s also some smaller stuff that was added to the game including a new hairstyle, mount, minion, outfit, accessory and more.

In case you don’t want to read through the patch notes yourself, here is everything you need to know about what’s coming in Patch 6.45.

New Blue Mage spells, quests, and level cap increase

Blue Mage got an update in a big way. It has been over two years since players have gotten any kind of Blue Mage content update, but Patch 6.45 is bringing a ton of it. The level cap has been increased to 80, bringing it up to date with Shadowbringers content, meaning players can now complete new objectives and earn new spells. There are also some new quests while you level the limited job, and some new content in the Masked Carnivale.

Job quests are given at level 70, 73, 75, 78, and there are two at level 80. They can all be found in Ul’dah – Steps of Thal at X: 12.5, Y: 13.

New Variant and Criterion Dungeons – Mount Rokkon

A fan favorite that was introduced in Patch 6.25, a new Variant and Criterion Dungeon called Mount Rokkon has been added to the game. These dungeons vary each time you enter them, and there are 12 paths that players will need to discover if they want to complete the Variant Dungeon.

Criterion Dungeons are the harder version of this content and have two difficulties. Criterion Dungeons are akin to Extreme fights while the Savage version is exactly what it sounds like. Both will require coordinated parties to complete this content.

The next step of the Manderville Relic Weapon

With Patch 6.45, players will now be able to complete the third step of the Manderville Relic Weapon and will also get some new Manderville quests. Though the patch notes don’t tell players exactly what they’ll need in order to complete it, they’ll likely need Allegan Tomestones of Causality to trade in for three items in Radz-at-Han. This has been true for the last two steps of the weapon, and FFXIV producer and director Naoki Yoshida has indicated that there will be no major changes to the progression for these weapons.

On the crafting side, players will be able to complete the next step of their Splendorous Tools. Prior to Patch 6.45, there were two steps to the tool, and this will allow players to further upgrade them. Players will be heading to the Crystarium and doing a whole lot of crafting and gathering to upgrade their tools to the new shiny version. Players who want to start on the journey to the next version of the tool need to have completed “An Adaptive Tool” before they can pick up “The Joy of Zoi” in the Crystarium at X: 10.5, Y: 7.7.

A new mount, minion, emote, hairstyle, fashion accessory, housing items, and outfit

A new mount has been added, which will likely be obtained from the Variant or Criterion dungeon. The mount appears to be eastern in theme. There’s also a new ninja puppy minion, a new short hairstyle, a new emote called reference, a new umbrella fashion accessory, and a new kimono outfit.

Some new housing items from the 2019 design contest as well as some that weren’t from the contest were also added. A few screenshots of new items can be seen in the patch notes, although it may not be an exhaustive showing of what has been added. Players will have to check once the game comes back up to see if there are any more designs that have been added.