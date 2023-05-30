Final Fantasy XIV’s 6.4 Pandaemonium: Anabaseios (Savage) Race to World First Live Tracker

With Patch 6.4, Final Fantasy XIV players got a new dose of Savage content. The last tier of the Pandaemonium Savage raids has released and teams are already taking to the new bosses to try to complete all of them first.

There are no official rewards for World First finishes from Square Enix, partly due to the fact that the company cannot ascertain whether players have used third-party tools to complete the fights. In fact, FFXIV producer Naoki Yoshida has stopped congratulating World First finishes due to the track record of scandals stemming from the fights.

Regardless, players and fans alike enjoy watching teams race to see who can complete this difficult content first. This time around, the fights are yet again being broadcast for the world to see from various teams who are competing. Many teams choose not to stream their fights in order to keep their strategies secret from other teams, but those who do stream broadcast the fights on Twitch.

Savage fights are just behind Ultimate content in the game in terms of difficulty. Unlike Ultimates, Savage clears can be achieved using the Party Finder, but they are far easier to complete with a coordinated team of eight players. While Ultimate fights can take days or weeks to complete, Savage fights usually don’t last much longer than a day or two.

The World Race teams also have the chance to compete for prizes and charity. The Mog Talk channel broadcasts all of the teams that are streaming, and keeps track of teams that aren’t streaming as well. Those who watch the fights donate money to Extra Life, which is a program of Children’s Miracle Network. At the time of writing, the fights have only been live for a few hours and the Mog Talk team has managed to raise almost $4,000 for charity.

Teams who are eligible to win prizes will have the chance to win some pretty cool items from Corsair and independent artists.

All Teams Signed up will be eligible to win this first place prize back! We are also doing prizes for 2nd and third (in the comment) Thank you @CORSAIR @BattleBeaver for providing the products and community members @wisteriaphyte and @sidefury for offering their services! #FFXIV pic.twitter.com/oy4IxaxQEr — MogTalk (@MogTalkTweets) May 28, 2023

Where to watch the Final Fantasy XIV Race to World First for Pandaemonium: Anabaseios (Savage)

The best way to watch the Race to World first for the 6.4 Pandaemonium Savage raids is to tune into MogTalk on Twitch. They will be broadcasting all teams who have chosen to stream their progress and will include commentary on some of the mechanics, as well as provide context for those who might not be familiar with how Savage raids work. There are also individual teams that will stream their progress, such as members from Kindred and Krile.

If you’re not keen on actually watching the fights and just want to keep up with who is ahead in the race, there is a table of teams and how far they’ve progressed on MogTalk’s website. There is also a list on FFLogs, which gives fans a quick look at the top 20 teams and what progress they’ve completed.

Teams will be competing to defeat all four raid wings, from P9S to P12S. Here is a list of all of the bosses players need to defeat in order to complete the World Race:

P9S : Kokytos

: Kokytos P10S : Pandaemonium

: Pandaemonium P11S : Themis

: Themis P12S Phase One : Athena

: Athena P12S Phase Two: Unknown

FFLogs Leaderboard

MogTalk Leaderboard

Tuesday, May 30

12:46pm ET: The World Race has been up for a few hours now and some teams have already defeated P10S. Neverland, a prominent EU team that fans of World First races will recognize as one of the teams that frequently wins these competitions. Five teams have completed P10S so far, Neverland, Maximum Spinach, Mental Stillness, Aether Group 3, and GRIND have all cleared the second boss fight and are working on Themis, while the large majority of teams are still stuck on Pandaemonium.

3:15 pm ET: Teams are moving along quite nicely, and Neverland has moved onto the final boss of the raid series. Neverland, Mental Stillness, and GRIND have all moved onto the final boss, Athena. Neverland remains in first place, with prog sitting at 69.2 percent. Mental Stillness is sitting at 84.9 percent, with GRIND not too far behind them. No one streaming their progress has beaten Themis yet, so those watching are still blind as to what any of the Athena mechanics look like.