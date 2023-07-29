Final Fantasy XIV's Producer is Interested in a TV Show

In a press conference with media after the events of Friday's Final Fantasy XIV FanFest, director and producer Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida discussed expanding FFXIV to other media or a TV series.

Yoshida stated if he could be the overall supervisor/director, he'd love to have an FFXIV TV series. He did move on to list his many titles, including being the head of Creative Business Unit Division III , as well as being a board member. These roles make it hard to find time to squeeze in being the director of a TV series.

Still, while Yoshi-P could not direct or supervise directly, he states, "we're actually quite open to offers we may receive if there is a passionate party that wants to bring Final Fantasy XIV in another medium. In a spin-off or some kind of anime, or movie, or TV series that our Warriors of Light would be involved in. We've never really rejected the idea."

Yoshi-P continued that the team was fortunate enough to be approached by people interested in having projects in other mediums. Unfortunately, the pandemic hit, throwing off schedules, cancelling projects, and impacting many. Because of this, there were no concrete discussions about the project.

In the event that the series did navigate to another medium, Yoshi-P admitted he wants to be careful about the way it's made.

"We want to make sure that we're not destroying the image that we have built or that the players have built in their mind of what Final Fantasy XIV should be, no matter what the medium should be."

Despite no real plans to proceed with another series immediately, he stated that he'd love to do so, and would make certain that the quality is high.