Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter 77 highlights new story, balance changes, and more ahead of Patch 6.4

Final Fantasy XIV players have enjoyed a plethora of content updates since Endwalker, and the trend is continuing with even more content with Patch 6.4, which is coming soon. The patch will bring more main story, side quests, and end-game content for Warriors of Light to complete.

Along with more content to enjoy, there are also a plethora of new things for players to get such as new gear, mounts, emotes, and minions. How all of these are unlocked are up to speculation aside from a few that are easily identifiable as rewards or specifically mentioned by developers Naoki Yoshida and Toshio Murouchi, who presented Live Letter 77 this morning.

Patch 6.4 will release on May 23, with Savage Raids coming one week after it on May 30. Patch 6.45 has no current timeline for release.

Those who missed the Live Letter can go back and watch the entire stream on YouTube or Twitch, however the entire stream is in Japanese. For players who want to know what they missed, here is everything that was mentioned in the second Live Letter for Patch 6.4. Translations are provided by the Final Fantasy XIV Discord.

Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter 77 Patch 6.4 Recap