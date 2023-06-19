Final Fantasy XIV June 19 Maintenance Schedule

On June 19, Final Fantasy XIV will go down for maintenance once again. This time, it’s to implement Patch 6.41, which is expected to fix a number of bugs. This patch comes just two weeks after the previous maintenance period, leaving fans to wonder what’s coming this time.

The maintenance is expected to last about six hours, and will affect all Worlds. While hotfixes were introduced with the last maintenance period on June 5, there’s a good chance that this patch will serve to correct those bugs and new ones that have cropped up since then for good. The most notable known bug allows players to avoid knockback using actions such as desynthesis and repair during combat. These actions have been disabled as part of the earlier hotfixes, but a permanent solution has yet to be implemented.

Maintenance will begin at about 9pm PDT. Here’s the schedule by region:

North America:

Pacific Time (PDT): 9pm to 3am

Mountain Time (MDT): 10pm to 4am

Central Time (CDT): 11pm to 5am

Eastern Time (EDT): 12am to 6am

Europe:

Western European Summer Time (WEST): 6am to 12pm

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 7am to 1pm

Japan:

Japan Standard Time (JST): 1pm to 7pm

Oceania:

Australian Eastern Time (AET): 2pm to 8pm

The next major patch, 6.45, still has no confirmed release date at the time of writing. Players will have to wait to see if there are any other interruptions before it’s released. Fans are hopeful that this is the last scheduled interruption until the implementation of Patch 6.45.