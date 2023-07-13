Final Fantasy XIV July 17 Maintenance Schedule

Final Fantasy XIV will be going down for maintenance on July 17 to implement Patch 6.45, which has been highly anticipated by fans. This patch introduces some new content rather than just bug fixes, and should serve to help tide fans over while they wait for upcoming news about 6.5.

All worlds will be affected, meaning that everyone can expect to be without the game for about six hours. Check below to see when you can expect maintenance to start and end in your corner of the world.

FFXIV Maintenance times for July 17:

North America:

Pacific Time (PDT) : 9pm to 3am

: 9pm to 3am Mountain Time (MDT) : 10pm to 4am

: 10pm to 4am Central Time (CDT) : 11pm to 5am

: 11pm to 5am Eastern Time (EDT): 12am to 6am

Europe:

Western European Summer Time (WEST) : 6am to 12pm

: 6am to 12pm Central European Summer Time (CEST): 7am to 1pm

Japan:

Japan Standard Time (JST): 1pm to 7pm

Oceania:

Australian Eastern Time (AET): 2pm to 8pm

What is coming in FFXIV Patch 6.45?

As for the content of Patch 6.5, fans already have an idea of what to expect. One of the biggest additions to the game will be the brand new Variant and Criterion Dungeons, Mount Rokkon. Options for difficulty will include Normal, Criterion, and Criterion (Savage). Much like the first Variant Dungeon, Mount Rokkon will feature choice as a key mechanic. Branching paths will allow for distinct playthroughs each time players enter. Of the possible rewards, fans are sure to clamor over the new ninja puppy minion. Seriously, just look at the little guy.

Additionally, the Blue Mage job will finally see its level cap increased from 70 to 80. New spells will be added, along with a dashing new glamour. Fans can also look forward to new Manderville weapons and quests, as well as new Splendorous Tools quests. On the smaller side of things, some Group Pose frames and stickers will be available for a limited time to commemorate FFXIV‘s 10th anniversary.

It is unlikely fans will see any further maintenance before 6.5’s release aside from hotfix patches. Until then, fans can expect to be busy with all of 6.45’s added content.