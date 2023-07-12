Final Fantasy XIV confirms next Live Letter date for Patch 6.5

While not entirely a surprise considering there is usually a Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter at Fan Fest, Square Enix has confirmed the date for the next Letter from the Producer Live, which will go over the first part of Patch 6.5.

Because Letter from the Producer Live Part LXXVIII is taking place during the Las Vegas Fan Fest, it will have an English translation this time around. The broadcast will take place from the stage inside the venue at 10am PDT on July 29.

This Live Letter is a departure from the normal day for the broadcast, which is typically held on Fridays. Instead, director and producer Naoki Yoshida will deliver a keynote on Friday morning to kick off Fan Fest. It’s unclear exactly what he’s going to discuss during the keynote. The Live Letter is specifically concentrated on Patch 6.5, so fans are left wondering what Yoshida will talk about on Friday morning. Speculation indicates it could be the announcement of 7.0, but typical timelines would point to that information coming from U.K.’s Fan Fest, so fans are left clueless as to what new updates the keynote will bring.

For this special broadcast, fans will get a first glimpse at new story content for Patch 6.5, which may include information about what direction the story might take. Players are also expecting information about new Dungeons, Trials, a new Alliance Raid, and more.

For those attending Las Vegas Fan Fest, they’ll be able to cheer and get the information as it happens in front of them. For the rest of the world, the broadcast can be viewed on YouTube or Twitch. More information can be found on the Lodestone page for the event, as well as the schedule for Fan Fest’s Las Vegas event.