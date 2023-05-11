FFXIV’s New Magician Emote Appears in Chinese Live Letter

We’re all locked in ready for tomorrow, right? Not only is it the release date for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, it’s also when the next Letter from the Producer Live airs! As always, creative director Naoki Yoshida and global community producer Toshio “Foxclon” Murouchi will give us further details on the upcoming Patch 6.4.

Some of those details have come slightly earlier than expected though. Over on the Letter from the Producer Live for the Chinese iteration of FFXIV, the developer showed off a brand-new Magician emote! A video of the emote comes to our attention care of Twitter user XIV~Alexia~XVI.

In the new emote, the Warrior of Light summons a top hat and cane out of the aether. They then tap on the upturned hat with the cane, causing a bubble to appear. Then they pop the bubble with the cane, causing a dove to appear! It’s a wonderfully animated new emote for all those with stage magician glamour.

Will that emote make its way to other regions? It’s hard to tell, as this isn’t the first time the Chinese region has gotten unique emotes. The Floating Parasol mount was added to that region’s FFXIV in December of last year, and didn’t come to North American, Japanese, European, and Oceanic servers until April. Even then, it is only available through the Online Store. So maybe we’ll get it in September!

We’ll see if something similar is revealed at the next Letter from the Producer Live, which takes place at 4am PDT on YouTube, Niconico Live, or Twitch.