FFXIV’s Zero Was Designed To Be Somewhat Genderless

Since the beginning of the post-Endwalker main scenario, one character has lit up the Final Fantasy XIV fanbase. Zero is a Reaper, formerly the avatar of Zenos himself. A former hero of the Thirteenth, now Zero fights alongside the Warrior of Light to potentially save their world.

In a recent interview with Japanese site Gamer (translated via Audrey “Aitaikomochi” Lamsam and Siliconera), designer Ayumi Namae talked about Zero’s overall design. Apparently, according to a request from the scenario writing team, Zero was meant to be neither male nor female. This would explain why the in-game model uses various parts from male and female player characters, like the Hyur male chest alongside a more feminine head.

According to the translations, the artist was trying to create a character whose beauty transcended gender. The artist was also happy to hear that some players couldn’t not tell if the character was male or female from the outset. The androgynous look was determined early on in the design phase, but in-game, the character is referred to as “she.” So while the design and scenario intent may have wanted to go in one direction, ultimately the team chose a different path.

The artist also said that another design goal was to make Zero look mysterious. The character’s swank tricorn hat was meant to be something distinct from available player gear. (Perhaps one day they’ll sell it to us?) Namae also designed Zero’s ear accessories, including the earring and earcuff. The ultimate design for Zero’s face and hairstyle was chosen by Yoshida and the rest of the scenario team.

Zero’s adventure will likely continue in the next numbered patch, Patch 6.4. Given our current schedule, that’ll likely drop some time in May or June of this year, alongside the end of the Pandaemonium raid series. We look forward to the next badass or endearing thing Zero will do, and hope that perhaps the character will join the Warrior of Light’s retinue full-time in the future!