One of the most bizarre and surprising announcements at the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Fest 2023 in Las Vegas was a collaboration with Fall Guys, the Total Knock Out-style platforming battle royale. After a month of waiting the collab launched today with a dozen skins themed after characters, mobs, and classes.

All of these features are part of the Warrior of Light Fame Pass, which you’ll need to grab in-game. The pass progresses each time you play, advancing further through the levels depending on how high you place in each game.

The costumes included in the collaboration include Alphinaud, Alisaie, a Dragoon, a White Mage, a Namazu, a Goobbue, and both a black and yellow fat Chocobo. As per other Fall Guys cosmetics, these are split into multiple parts, so you can mix and match tops and bottoms and create your own unique look.

There’s also emotes, victory poses, and other features, including the Manderville Man pose, and a Lali-ho! wave. In total there are 40 levels in the Warrior of Light Fame Pass, and it’ll be a challenge for you to collect it all.

Image via Epic Games/Fall Guys

Overall, it’s not a total stretch of a collaboration. Right now in FFXIV, they are hosting the Moonfire Faire 2023, which transforms a huge part of Costa Del Sol into a jumping puzzle. And there’s at least three major jumping puzzles spread around the world of Eorzea, and bomb dodging games in the Golden Saucer. FFXIV and Fall Guys definitely have a lot more in common than at first glance, and this collaboration is bringing that to light.



For more info on the collaboration, and to download and play Fall Guys for free, head to the official website.

