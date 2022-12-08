FFXIV Starlight Celebration 2022 Starts Dec 15: Rewards, Quest Location

The Starlight Celebration comes around every year in Final Fantasy XIV as a way to celebrate the winter holidays in game. The cozy seasonal event is back again this year and kicks off soon with some new holiday-themed rewards and quests. You should expect a short heartwarming story to lift your spirits, as has been tradition in years past!

Fittingly, this year’s event is described on The Lodestone, the official FFXIV site, as follows:

Wintry weather has settled in across the realm, and the citizens of Eorzea have begun preparing for this year’s Starlight Celebration. Festive lights twinkle merrily throughout cities and neighborhoods, warming the hearts of all who behold them. So make ready your tinsel and dust off your baubles ─ the season of giving is here!

Now, here’s everything you need to know about Starlight Celebration 2022 in FFXIV.

Starlight Celebration Start Time and Quest Location

Starlight Celebration 2022 starts on December 15 at 12:00 a.m. PT and runs until December 31, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. PT. We can expect the Heavensturn event (aka FFXIV‘s new year celebration) to start up shortly afterward.

To take part in the seasonal event, talk to our trusty NPC friend Amh Garanjy in Old Gridania (X: 10.2, Y: 9.4), as is her typical location in Mih Khetto’s Amphitheatre during seasonal events. She will give you the quest titled “Reindeer Fame” — you must use a Job that’s at level 15 or higher to take it on.

Starlight Celebration 2022 Rewards

Upon completing the quest, you will be rewarded with the Starlight Steed Horn, which grants you the Starlight Steed mount, and the Illuminated Tree, a piece of outdoor furnishing with bright blue lights attached. You can check out both rewards as they are in-game in the screenshots below.

We’re excited for what’s in store with Starlight Celebration 2022. In years past, FFXIV has included a rhythm minigame, goofy gags in quests, and lovely stories about family and friendship that really hit home. Additionally, use our guide for the latest Moogle Treasure Trove event running from December 12 until Patch 6.3 drops (presumably January 10).

For more on what’s on the horizon for the critically acclaimed MMORPG, check out our coverage of the latest Live Letter which outlined upcoming content in FFXIV Patch 6.3. We have a new Deep Dungeon called Eureka Orthos on the way, teasers for MSQ with the next dungeon, and details on FFXIV housing updates.