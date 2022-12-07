FFXIV Gets a Shout Out in Pop Epic Team and WoW: Dragonflight

It’s impressive to see how big Final Fantasy XIV is these days. Considering the game’s original launch state, you wouldn’t think we’d be here. Since the release of A Realm Reborn, FFXIV has only grown until today, where it sits as one of the biggest MMOs in the world and primary driver of revenue for publisher Square Enix.

That strength has translated into cultural relevance. On social media, it’s become a meme: “Have you heard of the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV?” I’m sure many of you could finish the rest of the meme without further prompting.

This week saw FFXIV appearing elsewhere in popular culture. The first appearance was in the comedy anime Pop Team Epic. The show, currently in its second season, involves the duo Popuko and Pipimi, who joke their way through bizarre situations each episode.

FFXIV reference in the latest Pop Team Epic episode… (via u/LeonKevlar on FFXIV reddit) pic.twitter.com/SGhc00vfel — Omi (@Omiiny) December 4, 2022

In this week’s episode, the pair ended up in Eorzea playing Doman Mahjong against Mr. Dragoon — hi, classic Estinien! — instead of answering Minfilia’s linkshell calls. A lot of us have been there, trying to finish our Triple Triad deck or fishing, rather than facing off against the forces of evil to save Etheirys. This is the second Pop Team Epic reference to FFXIV, with the first involving the Titan Extreme fight and Popuko being a masterclass Floor Sommelier. That skit came on last week’s episode, while the pair ignoring the call of the Waking Sands was featured in Episode 10 of Season 2.

Speaking of the Waking Sands, the other reference to FFXIV this week appeared in its competition. World of Warcraft is currently in the launch period of its latest expansion, Dragonflight. If you’re playing the Engineering class, the Mechanical Mind specialization unlocks the recipe for the Wyrmhole Generator. Players can then find Signal Transmitters to triangular specific locations, one of them being the Waking Shores.

Once you’ve unlocked the Waking Shores location, the prompt to teleport there offers a spin on a familiar phrase. The listed option states “Pray return to the Waking Shores.” Anyone who has gotten through A Realm Reborn is having horrible PTSD flashbacks about that phrase and Minfilia. At least in WoW’s case, you’re saying it because you want to go somewhere, not hearing it for the 20th time.

That’s just a little fun on the road to Patch 6.3, which is scheduled for release in early January 2023. That patch will offer one the next Alliance raid, further housing, and more content for the Island Sanctuary. While we’re waiting, there’s the newest Moogle Treasure Trove event, giving you a chance to win prizes by tackling older dungeons and raids.