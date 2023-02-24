FFXIV Postpones Subscription Payment Changes Until The End of March

Back in January, Square Enix revealed that it was going to be changing the payment processor for several services related to Final Fantasy XIV. These services included account management, the Mog Station, and the Online Store. The information was relayed in a post on the official Lodestone blog.

At the time, the shift was meant to occur at the end of February. In an update to the original post, Square Enix said that the change will now happen at the end of March. There was no official date given.

While the FFXIV team didn’t offer the reasons behind the change, it did outline that it would not affect most existing subscriptions, except in the case of future updates, like changes to subscription or payment method. “Although the current payment processor will continue to be available for a period following the change, we recommend updating an active recurring subscription after the change occurs as this will help prevent any account access disruptions in the event that the current payment processor is no longer available,” said the post.

With the new payment processor, certain payment methods will become unavailable, while others will remain.

Unavailable Payment Methods: Discover, JCB, Carte Bleue, SEPA (Sofort)

Available Payment Methods: Visa, Mastercard, American Express, PayPal, Amazon Pay, Paysafecard

Square Enix also wanted to let users know that the appearance of charges on their bank statements would also be changing. “While the changes should not impact purchases, we do recommend our customers to review any charges made after the change for due diligence purposes, and to ensure any charges are for purchases made from Square Enix,” the company stated.

Sorry to all you Discover card owners out there. Hopefully you’ll be able to update your payment method and continue enjoying everything Eorzea has to offer in the future.