FFXIV Patch 6.4 Special Site Is Live

We’re quickly speeding toward Patch 6.4 in Final Fantasy XIV. Right now, you can enjoy the Moogle Treasure Trove event, which will run right up to the launch of the next patch. Once that’s done, it’s time for all-new dungeons, Trials, and more for the community.

We already had the first Live Letter From the Producer for Patch 6.4, but today Square Enix launched the Special Site for the patch. At the moment, the site is merely text outlining the new content that we heard about in the Live Letter. This includes the new dungeon The Aetherfont, the new variant dungeon Mount Rokkon, the Golbez Trial The Voidcast Dais, and the last Pandaemonium raid wing Anabaseios.

There is one new image on the special site though (shown above). The official patch art gives some hints at the main scenario for the patch. The art shows Golbez sitting on the eponymous Dark Throne, with the Shadow Dragon behind him. The Shadow Dragon is seemingly some shade of Azdaja, Vrtra’s older sibling, who has been corrupted by Golbez and her time in the Void. The dragon does not look like Azdaja though, so perhaps Golbez will create this familiar from her power. It will likely be the final boss of the Aetherfont dungeon.

Given that Golbez and the Shadow Dragon will be polished off in Patch 6.4, it’s probable that Patch 6.5 will finish off the Final Fantasy IV boss run with Zemus and Zeromus. (Hey, isn’t one of our supporting cast named Zero?) FFXIV creative director Naoki Yoshida has already said that this Patch cycle will finish off this storyline, rather than setting up the next expansion. Instead, we’ll get hints of the next expansion in Patch 6.5 and upcoming Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival events.

Above the pair is the second half of Lahabrea’s Ascian glyph. We fought one side of Lahabrea in Pandaemonium Abyssos, so it’s likely that the glyph is meant to represent another half. Given the story in Abyssos, this could potentially represent his wife, Athena, who was revealed to be the true villain in their family drama.

We’ll keep you apprised as the Patch 6.4 Special Site continues to update. The patch itself is coming some time in late May, and in the meantime, we have the Moogle Treasure Trove to enjoy. Get out there and win some Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity!