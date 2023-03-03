FFXIV Patch 6.35 Release Date Revealed

While we wait for the next major patch of Final Fantasy XIV, Patch 6.4, there’s still one more patch coming very soon. Patch 6.35 is a mid-grade patch, offering some new things to do, while not being as meaningful an addition. We’ve been expecting Patch 6.35 to come soon and Square Enix has finally revealed when it’ll drop.

In a post of the FFXIV Lodestone blog, the team revealed that there will be server maintenance from March 6, 2023 10:00 P.M. PST to March 7, 2023 12:00 A.M. PST. And in this update, it says the maintenance will be for “Lodestone data and system update to accompany the release of Patch 6.35”. Pretty clear cut.

The FFXIV team also updated the special site with new images of additions coming in Patch 6.35. First, there’s what looks to be a giant Mandragora being fought in the bowels of Eureka Orthos. Then there’s what can only be described as a Loporrit idol group, related to the new Tribal Quests, and a new Bunny emote that will undoubtedly be a reward from those quests.

Finally, there are no new emotes, but the second leg of the Manderville Relic Weapon quests and the all-new Splendorous Tools quest will both begin in this patch. If you want to stay up to date with your weapons and tools, this is the place to start! That means you have another few days to finish those Hildebrand quests and get your Disciples of the Land and Hand up to the current cap.