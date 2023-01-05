FFXIV Patch 6.3 Special Site Updates With A New Look at Euphrosyne Gear

It is almost the time we have waited for my compatriots. The next major content patch for Final Fantasy XIV is almost here! Patch 6.3 is launching next week on January 10, 2023, giving players a mere week to prep for the new patch. Now is the time to make a run at those PVP Season rewards!

Today, the FFXIV development team updated the Patch 6.3 special site with new images. First up is a more detailed look at the new gear that will be available from Euphrosyne, the new Alliance Raid. It’s time to face off against the second set of the Twelve, and that means more flowing robes and gleaming armor. This time the motif is a light blue, rather than the golden highlights of Aglaia gear.

There’s also a brief look at the new Loporrit Tribal Quests, which seems to depict… a Loporrit nightclub or rave? Perhaps it’s time for players to help the Loporrits craft something to do in their off-time, now that they’re not busy trying to save the world. They deserve something nice, especially in the Year of the Rabbit.

We’ll be heading back to the First in Patch 6.3 and 6.35. In Patch 6.3, we’ll hit Il Mheg for some new Custom Deliveries as well, offering our wares to… a living shrubbery? Following that odd trade, we’ll also be returning to the Crystalline Mean to upgrade our Disciple of the Land/Hand tools to a whole new level.

Finally, there’s a showcase for a few new mounts and minions. One mount is an airship that looks a whole lot like the Blackjack, the distinctive ride of Final Fantasy VI’s Setzer Gabbiani. On the minion side, in addition to the already-beloved Corgi minion, there’s also a tiny ghost friend that we can acquire, probably from the new dungeon, Lapis Manalis.

As we said before, Patch 6.3 is coming on January 10, 2023, offering more housing, more Island Sanctuary items, and a new Deep Dungeon called Eureka Orthos. You can keep up with all the Patch 6.3 content right here on The Linkshell! And while you’re waiting, there’s also the new Heavensturn event for 2023!