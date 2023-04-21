FFXIV Online Store’s New Items Let You Float Like Mary Poppins

It’s that time again, when the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store adds a brand-new set of items to spend your money on. While all the other mounts, minions, and more are accessible with only your effort, the online store items are a separate class. It’s the only place to get Cloud’s Fenrir or the Balloon mount, for example.

Today, the store was updated with items that already existed in FFXIV, just not in most regions. There were two mounts, an umbrella and a parasol, that were unique to the Chinese iteration of the game. With today’s update, those items are now available in other regions worldwide.

The Magicked Umbrella and the Magicked Parasol are the new items in question. Both are mounts where your Warrior of Light floats through the air on mysterious air currents, held aloft by seemingly fragile items. The Umbrella is black, while the Parasol comes in pink. There are also additional effects while the mounts are active, with blue roses floating around the umbrella and pink roses on the parasol.

“Some decades past, a notable Sharlayan scholar posited that umbrellas could be utilized for more than just shielding tomes and their owners from inclement weather. In her stubbornness to prove this hypothesis correct, she cast a spell upon a pitch-black umbrella to grant it the gift of flight, and thus did she infiltrate the Great Gubal Library through its roof in the dead of night. Though its design may be simple, its magicks allow for beautiful blue blossoms to bloom and bubble in its wake as it merrily floats across the skies,” says the description for the Magicked Umbrella.

Each mount will set you back $24, but for that price you do get the mount account-wide. But mounts recall Mary Poppins, the children’s book character made even-more-popular by the Disney live-action adaptation. Square Enix seems to realize this as the mount showcase video shows a decidedly Mary Poppins-style Hume using the mount.

There are also two new Orchestrion Rolls in the store. The first is Painted Foothills (Orchestral Version), which is the daytime theme for the Dravanian forelands. The second is Moebius (Orchestral Version), a new upbeat orchestral arrangement of the Alexander theme. Each Orchestrion Roll costs $5.00 and gives you a single-use item.