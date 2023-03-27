FFXIV Online Store Updates With New School Uniforms and Hatching-Tide Sale

As many have noted, the true endgame of Final Fantasy XIV is glamour. Having the right look is key for expressing yourself in the game. Are you truly the Warrior of Light if you don’t have your Fat Chocobo head on?

This morning, the Final Fantasy XIV team updated the Online Store with more items aimed at giving you the right look. This time, that look leans towards the academically inclined. The first set is the Educand’s Attire (Slacks). The outfit looks like a classic Japanese school uniform for men, and offers a total of four items:

The second set is the Educand’s Attire (Skirt), which mirrors the first set and offers a classic Japanese school outfit for women. Unlike the former set, the Educand’s skirt is in three pieces instead of four:

Both sets join the previously-released Collegiate Attire (Slacks) and Collegiate Attire (Skirt). While the gear is patterned on male and female school uniforms, you’ll be happy to note that the Online Store content team has learned! Both outfits can be worn by either gender, and in fact, the sets show player characters of both genders wearing the sets in examples! We’ve come a long way, folks.

Alongside the new items, the Online is also offering a sale on outfits and items from previous Hatching-Tide events. The items start with the Hatching-Tide 2021 event rewards, including the Chicken Attire, Authentic Hatching-tide Confections, and the Authentic Archon Egg Pouch. From there, they work backwards through previous events. The items from last year’s Hatching-Tide were added to the store recently, but aren’t on sale.