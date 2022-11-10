FFXIV Online Store Offers Chance To Grab The All Saints’ Wake Glamour You Missed

I missed the previous All Saints’ Wake event. I was around and always intended to finish the quest, but by the time I had gotten around to it, the event was over. Sometimes you fail yourself. This came back to bite me recently when I was crafting a glamour only to realize that the top hat I wanted was a part of the Clown Attire.

Luckily, the Final Fantasy XIV team offers a way to fix my error. Over on the FFXIV Online Store, you can purchase items and attire from previous All Saints’ Wake events for a limited time. This includes last year’s Clown Attire, which is pretty swank and also dyeable.

Other great spooky season items available in the store include the Little Yin and Little Yang minions from the 2018 event, the Werewolf Attire from 2017, or the Witch’s Broom mount from all the way back in 2015. My personal favorites are the Pumpkin Heads, which came from the 2013 event; they work really well to complete a horrific glamour, or event to give Reaper a Headless Horseman vibe.

The current All Saints’ Wake event is already over, meaning you’ve missed out on the Wake Doctor’s Attire until next year. You still have time to grab the other Halloween-esque items from the Online Store, though. The current sale runs until Thursday, November 17 at 10:59 PM PST / 1:59 AM EST.

Once the items are gone from the store, they’ll likely be replaced with items related to the Starlight Celebration, FFXIV’s version of a Yuletide holiday. Don’t miss your chance to grab some amazing All Saints’ Wake glamour!