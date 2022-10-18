FFXIV Maintenance Timer and Schedule for Patch 6.25 (Oct 2022)

You know the vibes, it’s patch time in the world of Final Fantasy XIV. Although it’s one of the intermittent ones, FFXIV Patch 6.25 delivers a decent chunk of exciting new content. This is on top of the feast we had with Patch 6.2 in August. FFXIV 6.25 brings us the next Tribal Quests with the Omicron on Ultima Thule, another batch of Hildibrand Quests which also tie into new Endwalker relic weapons, and the debut of Variant and Criterion Dungeons.

FFXIV maintenance began at 11:00 p.m. PT on October 17 and took the game offline to implement Patch 6.25. The game will be back online at 3:00 a.m. PT on October 18. Although the game will be unplayable during this time, the relatively short FFXIV maintenance period only lasts four hours and most players in North America won’t even notice.

The official FFXIV Patch 6.25 notes have been published on the official FFXIV site, aka The Lodestone, and it outlines all the changes and additions. We will have our own breakdowns and guides based on the new content, so keep your eye peeled for that.

New mounts, minions, and fashion accessories have also been added to the game, as well as some spy-themed glamour. Surprisingly, there aren’t any balance changes to Jobs in this particular patch. However, director and producer Naoki Yoshida stated in the previous Live Letter that the FFXIV team will be adjusting some of the numbers around certain Job actions in the near future.

