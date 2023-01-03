FFXIV Heavensturn 2023 Ends Soon: Glamour, Rewards, and Quest Location

New year, new gear! As we turn the corner into 2023, Final Fantasy XIV is offering a brand-new seasonal event for us to enjoy. Heavensturn returns to Eorzea once again, as we celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. No, not the Loporrits!

Over on The Lodestone, the official FFXIV site, this year’s event is described as follows:

All the realm is abrim with excitement in anticipation of the new year, and indeed, the sounds of merriment can be heard nowhere more strongly than in the streets of Limsa Lominsa, where delegates from the Far East have arrived in hopes of sharing their festive traditions. The usagi bugyo would have your aid in ensuring the celebration of Heavensturn is a success, and has prepared a handsome reward should you be willing to offer it.

Here’s everything you need to know about Heavensturn 2023!

Heavensturn 2023 Start Time and Quest Location

Heavensturn 2023 has already begun! The event started on December 31 at 7:00 a.m. PST / 10:00 a.m. EST and will run until January 16, 2023 at 6:59 a.m. PST / 9:59 a.m. EST..

If you’d like to celebrate the new year, you simply have to speak to the Usagi Bugyo in Limsa Lominsa, Upper Decks (X: 11.5, Y: 13.9). You need to be Level 15 or higher on any Job to grab the quest “The Box of Fortune.”

Heavensturn 2023 Rewards

Upon completing the quest, you will be rewarded an armor set and housing item. The Heavensturn 2023 armor set has four items:

It’s a great set, especially for all your Samurai glamour! You’ll also get the Heavensturn Crane Banner for your home or apartment.

Heavensturn 2023 will stretch into the next patch cycle. Patch 6.3 is coming on January 10, 2023, offering more housing, more Island Sanctuary items, and a new Deep Dungeon called Eureka Orthos. You can keep up with all the Patch 6.3 content right here!