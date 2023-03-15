FFXIV Fan Fest Will Sell “Several Thousand” General Admission Tickets

If you didn’t get in on the ticket lottery, your chance to purchase tickets is coming soon.

Mike Williams, MARCH 14, 2023

We’re getting closer to Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival, the community-driven event where the dev team and the fans get to celebrate FFXIV together. Following digital events during the pandemic, the event is returning to an in-person festival. Of course, before you can attend, you need to get a ticket.

Tickets to the event are going for a hefty $199.99 fee. The first set of tickets went in a ticket lottery period that ended yesterday. The next set of tickets are for general sale, meaning they are first come, first served.

General ticket sales will begin tomorrow, on March 15 at 9:00 a.m. PDT / 12:00 p.m. EDT. “Several thousand tickets remain available and will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis until sold out,” said the team in the announcement tweet.

Those who want tickets are limited to a maximum of two tickets per purchase. All sales are final, so if you’re planning on going, you should probably try to lock down your hotel situation before you purchase tickets.

This is only the first Fan Festival event of this cycle. Fan Festival UK is taking place in London on October 21-21, 2023, while Fan Festival Japan will take place in Tokyo on January 7-8, 2024. It’s likely both events will have a lottery system and require active accounts from those regions to purchase tickets.

Final Fantasy XIV

