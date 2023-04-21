FFXIV Fan Fest Las Vegas Announces Costume, Art, and Video Contests

Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2023 will take place in Las Vegas on July 28-29 this year, kicking off this round of Fan Fest events. It’ll be followed by Fan Festival UK in London on October 21-21, 2023, and Fan Festival Japan in Tokyo on January 7-8, 2024. Together, all three events will act as a run up to the next expansion and a moment of celebration for the FFXIV community.

As part of that celebration, there’s a chance for fans to show off their love for the game. First up, Square Enix has announced Glamoured to Life, a cosplay stage event for Fan Festival 2023 in Las Vegas.

The entry period for Glamoured to Life will stretch from April 21, 2023 at 12:00 a.m. PDT to Friday, June 30, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. Players can sign up as an individual or a group. Those hoping to participate, assuming you got tickets to Fan Fest Vegas, can sign up with the Entry Submission Form.

There are also a number of Costume Guidelines that potential participants need to look into. These guidelines prohibit items sharpened objects, metal outfits, and flammable or explosive materials. Basically, your real-life Magitek Armor will not be allowed at the event. The full list of the guidelines is above.

Then there’s the Art Contest, which lets community members showcase their creativity in still form. This contest includes screenshots, illustrations, and physical handcrafted items. All entries can be made using the submission form and require digital images of your entries. For this contest, entries need to be submitted by May 31, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

Finally, there’s the Video Contest, which has a slightly narrower focus. Entrants need to create a video with in-game footage that “showcases your favorite FFXIV class or job that is designed to get viewers excited to play as that class or job.” (Entrants are also allowed to enter with one assistant in this category.) Videos have to be a minimum of 15 seconds and a maximum of 30 seconds in length, so no epic adventures for you!

All participants in the costume event will get an in-game item of their choice, while only 200 finalists for the art contest and 25 finalists for the video contest receive the same. The available items include:

Ahriman Choker

Bluebird Earring

Gaelicap

Great Paraserpent

Mandragora Choker

Modern Aesthetics – Strife

Noble Barding

Scarf of Wondrous Wit

The Modern Aesthetics – Strife is a particular winner as there’s currently no way to grab Cloud’s distinctive hairstyle otherwise.

In addition to the in-game items, the 12 winners of the Art Contest and three winners of the Video Contest will also receive the Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker The Art of Resurrection – Among the Stars artbook and Endwalker mouse pad, noth signed by creative director Naoki Yoshida. They shall also receive an undisclosed in-game Community Fashion Accessory Item.

If you were able to score a ticket to the event, all three events are another great way to celebrate FFXIV!