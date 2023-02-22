FFXIV Delays Some Ceremonies of Eternal Bonding Due To Ongoing Maintenance

While Final Fantasy XIV might be a game for some, others like to bring more personal aspects into it. One of the mechanisms to make that happen is the Ceremony of Eternal Bonding, FFXIV’s system for in-game marriages. The system allows two players to undertake a specific quest and then have a special ceremony at Sanctum of the Twelve in East Shroud.

Unlike some events in FFXIV, the Ceremony of Eternal Bonding isn’t always available. It’s also not free. Players need to submit an application for the ceremony at the Mog Station. Then you have to choose between the Standard, Gold, and Platinum plans. The Standard plan is free, while the Gold and Platinum plans cost $20 and $40 respectively. Then you pick a date in the future for your ceremony.

Unfortunately, it looks like ongoing maintenance is going to make it difficult for some players to have their ceremonies. According to a post on the FFXIV Lodestone blog, certain ceremonies will need to be rescheduled. The ongoing maintenance periods are listed below, in Pacific Standard time slots:

Sometime between Feb. 20, 2023 8:00 p.m. and Feb. 21, 2023 3:00 a.m. (PST)

Sometime between Feb. 21, 2023 8:00 p.m. and Feb. 22, 2023 3:00 a.m. (PST)

Sometime between Feb. 22, 2023 8:00 p.m. and Feb. 23, 2023 3:00 a.m. (PST)

Sometime between Feb. 27, 2023 8:00 p.m. and Feb. 28, 2023 3:00 a.m. (PST)

Sometime between Feb. 28, 2023 8:00 p.m. and Mar. 1, 2023 3:00 a.m. (PST)

Sometime between Mar. 1, 2023 8:00 p.m. and Mar. 2, 2023 3:00 a.m. (PST)

Sometime between Mar. 6, 2023 8:00 p.m. and Mar. 7, 2023 3:00 a.m. (PST)

Sometime between Mar. 7, 2023 8:00 p.m. and Mar. 8, 2023 3:00 a.m. (PST)

Sometime between Mar. 8, 2023 8:00 p.m. and Mar. 9, 2023 3:00 a.m. (PST)

The FFXIV team acknowledges that the times are subject to change and further emergency maintenance may happen. Affected parties will need to reschedule their appointments ahead of the maintenance, while others whose ceremonies are outside of the maintenance period can proceed as planned.