FFXIV Gets All Esports With Crystalline Conflict Regional Championship 2023

The magic of finding an PVP mode that everyone loves is being able to turn it into an esport. Final Fantasy XIV only introduced Crystalline Conflict in April 2022 with Patch 6.1, but the 5v5 mode has proven very popular. Popular enough that Square Enix is running an official tournament series for it.

The tournament is called the Crystalline Conflict Regional Championship 2023. The “regional” part in this case points to the fact that there will be tournaments in North America, Europe/Oceania, and Japan. Each region will have its own team of winners crowned, and sadly, it doesn’t seem like there will be a worldwide tournament.

The tournaments are aligned with each region’s Fan Festival event, and since Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2023 kicks off with the North American show in Las Vegas, the North American tournament comes first. Entry for the North American teams is open until Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. Up to 32 teams can participate in the tournament and all team members must reside in the United States, Mexico, or Canada. If more than 32 teams sign up, Square Enix will look at previous Crystalline Conflict season status to determine who gets in.

Preliminaries will happen on June 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, and 18, allowing the teams to fight their way through the bracket. The Quarterfinals will then happen on June 17 and 18, with the four top teams in each bracket getting an invitation to Fan Festival Las Vegas. Finally, on July 29, the four teams will battle it out live in the Semifinals and Finals to see which team will be crowned champion.

The Championship team will receive $22,500 in cash, a trophy, an in-game achievement, and an in-game title. The Top 4 and Top 8 teams will get the achievement and title.

Is this the beginning of FFXIV esports? Do we even want that? At the very least, the 5v5 format should lead to some interesting matches. Players are also allowed to use their standard characters, so expect to see some person in a Frog Mask or maid outfit utterly destroying the competition.