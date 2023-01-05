FFXIV’s Corgi Minion Gets an Adorable Preview Video for Patch 6.3

Truly, we are blessed by the gods. Ahead of next week’s Patch 6.3, entitled “Gods Revel, Lands Tremble,” the developers of Final Fantasy XIV have offered a small preview meant to make the internet tremble. We already knew that a Corgi minion was coming last to the last Live Letter, but now we can glimpse the in-game model.

The video popped up as a YouTube Short on the official FFXIV YouTube account. The video shows our tiny friend in all its adorable glory. It even flops down and gives us a smile, letting us know that all the Primal killing is absolutely worth it. It has a run that’ll make you walk into the Void with a smile on your face.

You might’ve missed the video if you didn’t even know that the FFXIV YouTube did Shorts. There’s only a few on the channel, with the first one being a test video from FFXIV Global Community Producer Toshio Murouchi on October 7, 2022. If the team is going to use the Shorts to show off upcoming game content, that’s a great use of the format! Please do more!

If you haven’t been keeping up, Patch 6.3 is right around the corner. Patch 6.3 is coming on January 10, 2023, offering more housing, more Island Sanctuary items, and a new Deep Dungeon called Eureka Orthos. You can keep up with all the Patch 6.3 content right here, and while you’re waiting, there’s also the new Heavensturn event for 2023!