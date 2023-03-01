FFXIV Bards Band Together For Syria-Turkey Charity Event

If you haven’t been keeping up with real-world news, you may have missed the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria in the beginning of February. The earthquake and aftershocks destroyed homes and historic monuments, killing over 50,000 people in the process. It’s a major tragedy, leaving many without their loved ones or homeless.

As with any real-world disaster, the effects are felt within gaming as well. Square Enix has already paused automatic housing demolition in the European Data Center world in response. Now Final Fantasy XIV players are chipping in to help folks out in Turkey and Syria. A group of players calling themselves “FFXIV Bards & Bands” will be putting on in-game concerts for charity.

The event will take place on a few servers, with proceeds going to Doctors Without Borders. The current schedule is below:

March 3rd, 07:00 PM ST (UTC) | Flash Mob Festival at Limsa Lominsa | Louisoix (Chaos)

March 4th, 10:00 AM ST (UTC) | Sitting Start + Bard Show at Limsa Lominsa | Zodiark (Light)

March 4th, 07:00 PM ST (UTC) | Main Show in a Round Robin Style

March 4th, 11:00 PM ST (UTC) / 06:00 PM EST | Bard Bash at Limsa Lominsa | Exodus (Primal)

March 5th, TBD

For those who want to donate, the group has set up a Tiltify page. They’re also asking that event if players don’t financially support the event, they’d like everyone to at least attend. There’s an adjoining Discord server for the event available in the Reddit announcement. There’s even an official outfit for the event that resembles hospital scrubs, reflecting the Doctors Without Borders link.