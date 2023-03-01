FFXIV Announces PAX East Panel With Producer Naoki Yoshida

PAX East 2023 is right around the corner. The East Coast iteration of the PAX convention series is coming to Boston, Massachusetts on March, 23–26, 2023. Square Enix has long had a presence at the event, as this year is no different.

Over on the official Final Fantasy XIV Lodestone blog, the team has announced that FFXIV producer and creative director Naoki Yoshida will be attending the show, alongside Final Fantasy XVI localization director and former FFXIV translation director Michael-Christopher Koji Fox. The pair will be featured on a panel entitled, “The Unending Journey of Final Fantasy XIV”.

The panel itself will be a Q&A with the pair, as Yoshida answers questions from the audience about the decade-long journey of FFXIV. The panel will take place Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (PDT) / 1:00 p.m. (EDT) at the convention’s Albatross Theater. If you can’t attend live, it’ll also be available on Twitch, at either the official FFXIV Twitch channel or the second PAX East Twitch channel.

Folks can submit their questions to this thread on the official FFXIV forums for a chance to get your questions answered at the panel. The thread will be closed to new questions on March 6, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. (PDT), and the team asks that players ask only a single, concise question.

The pair will also be doing a second panel focused around the upcoming Final Fantasy XVI, entitled, “Yes, You Can Pet the Torgal: A Final Fantasy XVI Discussion with Naoki Yoshida and Michael-Christopher Koji Fox,” happening in PAX East’s Main Theater on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (PDT) / 2:00 p.m. (EDT). They’ll also be signing sessions after each panel, with tickets given to the first 150 attendees.