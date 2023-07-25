As part of the festivities for Final Fantasy XIV's 10th anniversary, Square Enix has announced a hair design contest. This is one of many contests available for the milestone event. There are also costume, art, and video contests available, allowing the community to celebrate before, during, and after the Fanfest later this week.

The details of the hairstyle contest may seem familiar. Players interested in entering need to have an active account, and have until Aug. 21 at 7:59am PDT to submit their entries. The contest is looking for designs for hairstyles to be used in-game, with freedom given to the contestant to decide what gender or race the hairstyle is for. There could be adjustments made to these designs by the development team, and the aim is for the hairstyle to be made for all races.

Screenshot of the Fat Cat Earrings by Square Enix.

Players that enter can look forward to seeing results via the Lodestone in November. Thirty winners total will be chosen, and they will receive a pair of Fat Cat Earrings. Prizes are delivered to the character the player specifies during their submission. Square Enix does reserve the right to change the number of winners, however.

Although there will be 30 winners, their designs aren't guaranteed be implemented in the game. The wording on the site declares, "if an entry is deemed to be excellent, Square Enix may decide to implement it into the game in the future." They also reserve the right to implement other entries submitted that did not win in the future.

Anyone who would like to submit can take a look at the A template, and B template options, and submit them via the form on the website. Check out the official announcement here for further information, including further rules and potential restrictions.