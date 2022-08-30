Facebook Gaming to Shut Down Twitch Competitor App in October

Not sure what the Venn diagram is of people who read Fanbyte and people who stream games through Facebook’s Gaming app, but nevertheless, Zuckerberg has got to pay for metaverse somehow, and is shutting down the app in October.

Facebook made the announcement through a block of text that shows up when you boot up the Facebook Gaming mobile app, which confirmed the program would no longer be available starting October 28 of this year. After that date, the app will no longer work. Users can download their gaming app search data for the next two months. After this, pages dedicated to games, streamers, and game-related communities will still be compiled in the Gaming section of Facebook’s browser.

The full message reads as follows:

We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of you for everything you’ve done to build a thriving community for gamers and fans since the app first launched. This was truly a community-led effort to bring new gaming features to Facebook. Despite this news, our mission to connect players, fans, and creators with the games they love hasn’t changed, and you’ll still be able to find your games, streamers, and groups when you visiting Gaming the Facebook app.

Facebook Gaming was launched in 2020 as a competitor to Twitch and YouTube streams, but it never quite took off as a mainstay of gaming communities and news like the other two. I don’t think I ever really watched any streams on Facebook (not intentionally, at least, as it’s extremely easy to click on things you don’t want to on that mess), as there was always a better alternative not also surrounded by bad political takes from the locals. The app itself essentially stripped down your Facebook feed to just game-related pages and creators, but most of those functions will still be retained through Facebook itself.