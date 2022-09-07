Digital Extremes Temporarily Pauses its Free Warframe Styanax Rollout

Warframe’s Veilbreaker update is live and it’s supposed to give players a new Styanax warframe for logging in within the first two weeks after launch. But Digital Extremes has had to put the Styanax rollout on hold due to technical issues.
In a post on the Warframe forums, the studio released a statement that it is temporarily disabling the free Styanax offer due to reports of some users receiving the associated pop-up message multiple times. While the studio investigates the issue, players will have to wait to receive the new 50th frame.
The full message reads as follows:
We have had to temporarily disable the free Styanax Inbox message on all platforms, as we’re seeing reports of players getting multiple messages.
We’ll update this thread once we have reached a resolution and the Inbox returns for those who have not received it yet and all future new logins for the duration of the celebration giveaway.
Beyond the Styanax frame, Veilbreaker is the continuation of Warframe’s The New War update that launched last year, and will act as the catalyst for weekly missions involving Grineer Kahl-175. While the Styanax is on hold for the moment, you can still play the rest of the available content at this time.
Disclaimer: Digital Extremes’ parent company was purchased by Tencent, the parent company of Fanbyte Media, in 2020. Even so, Tencent has no direct contact with any member of Fanbyte editorial. I’ve never even met a Tencent representative in all my years here, and even so, it hasn’t stopped me from writing critically about games the company has money in.