Digital Extremes Announces Warframe 10th Anniversary Livestream

Warframe has been around and playable for more than 10 years now — having launched into closed beta all the way back in October of 2012. However, if we talk about when most people started playing the game, that would be March of 2013. Which just so happens to make this month the official 10th anniversary of Warframe! Developer Digital Extremes didn’t forget to save the date, either, as the team just announced a celebratory livestream, which it describes as “a look back and celebration of all things Warframe, and details on the bigger and brighter future” of the game.

The show starts on March 22, 2023 (which is to say “next Wednesday at the time this article is being written) at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET. In attendance, we’ve got a bunch of familiar development faces from the usual Warframe “devstreams,” where DE typically announces upcoming updates and things. This includes Rebecca Ford, Sheldon Carter, Steve Sinclair, Geoff Crookes, and Megan Everett.

Beyond that, and the fact that the whole affair will be “a wild trip down memory lane” we don’t know much about the stream. It does seem a bit soon for the team to show off new content, too, as we’re just weeks away from The Duviri Paradox expansion — which already had its big to-do at the last Devstream — and there are just a couple months till TennoCon. The latter being the big, in-person fan convention and just about the only time DE really digs into the far future of the game.

Either way, it sounds like a fun little look back for fans. Surely some folks have forgotten just how far this bizarre little MMO has come in a decade: from a Diablo-like corridor shooter to an open-world, story-driven web of different genres. Not to mention it’s still entirely free, excluding cosmetics, if you don’t mind a bit of grind. There’s certainly a lot to talk about regarding how the game came to be the thing that it is today and survived the explosion of games-as-a-service in the past 10 years.

If that sounds interesting to you, players can watch the livestream on Twitch, YouTube, and even the Nintendo Switch YouTube App (which is something I didn’t even know existed before reading the press release for this event).