Devrim Kay is Finally Returning in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance

With the next chapter of Destiny 2 less than a few weeks away, developer Bungie briefly lifted the neon-colored veil around the Lightfall expansion. Last week, I and other members of the press got a chance to experience a hands-off preview of this expansion. Even though the bulk of our time with Bungie was focused on the upcoming Lightfall expansion, we did get a brief glimpse of what players can expect in Season 20. Dubbed the “Season of Defiance,” Destiny 2 players can expect the return of a character that hasn’t been relevant since the game launched all the way back in 2017, Devrim Kay.

Season of Defiance will take place in the EDZ and revolves around Calus’ Shadow Legion invading Earth in hopes of destroying the Last City. Players will be freeing prisoners and working alongside Petra, Mithrax, and Devrim Kay to fight back the forces of The Darkness. While we’ve worked with most of these characters before, Devrim has actually not been relevant for a very long time. For the unfamiliar, Devrim is a human scout that resides in the Trostland’s church and is one of the key figures to help the Guardians early on during Destiny 2’s Red War storyline. Newer players will mostly recognize him as that one British guy who chimes in at the beginning and end of Public Events. Despite multiple story arcs involving the EDZ, this is the first one where Devrim is playing a more centralized role. Of course, if you keep up with Fanbyte, you’ll know we already correctly called this and be way ahead of the curve!

There will also be multiple changes to the seasonal model and how players earn rewards. Umbral Energy, Umbrals, and seasonal currency are all being removed, which will make focusing gear far easier. In its place, users can earn keys to unlock a secondary chest at the end of seasonal activities. These keys will drop at the end of activities (including seasonal activities) and are not guaranteed to always appear. To compensate for this lower drop rate, users will earn more rewards from seasonal activities, making the grind far more bearable. Finally, the upgrade trees will have a reduced amount of upgrades, but their potency will be far greater.

Season of Defiance will launch alongside the Lightfall expansion on February 28th