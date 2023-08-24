Developers’ blog Reveals In-depth Details About FFXIV’s The Rising 2023

It's a few weeks until The Rising 2023, but anticipation reached a fever pitch today as Square Enix released details about Final Fantasy XIV’s next event in a new blog post. The post, entitled “Hope is on the Rise!”, detailed information about quests, items, and new features we’ll receive as part of The Rising 2023.

First, the big things. That Phoenix mount they already showed off? It’s not just a mount to ride; it’ll transform players into the Phoenix itself. On top of making our best Louisoix impression thanks to the mount, it comes with a new action called “A Flame Reborn,” which will cause you to explode in flames.

Image via Square Enix

On top of this, there’s, of course, The Rising 2023 quest, where you’ll talk to Eorzean reporter Kipih Jakkya, located in Ul’dah, Steps of Nald (X10.1 Y:8.7). And, likely, chat with a familiar face, as is tradition. And if this meeting doesn’t bring a tear to your eye, then the messages written to those who survived the Seventh Umbral Calamity are sure to tug at the heartstrings.

Then there’s a delightful Rising Advertisement furnishing item, which is perfect for decorating your Player Housing. This piece of art dates back to the first Rising celebration, so it’s a nice piece of FFXIV history!

Image via Square Enix

But more surprising is a new quest chain related to Louisoix Leveilleur. This can be picked up from Nanaji in Ul’dah, Steps of Nald (X:8.9 Y:9.2). Unlike most event quests, this is a level 50 quest and requires you to have completed the Main Scenario Quest “The Ultimate Weapon.” Apparently, this will act as a bit of a refresher for those who might have forgotten the story of the Leveilleur twins' famous grandfather. It’s especially apt given we’ve met much of the extended family in Endwalker.

Finally, there’s a new mini-game being added called Kupo Kupo Adventure. This game will be available from NPCs marked with a 10th-anniversary icon above their head.

Overall, this Rising event looks to be one of the most content-filled ever. And while it might night quiet down the critics who have spent much of this anniversary complaining it’s underwhelming, it’s certainly no run-of-the-mill FFXIV event. For more details check out the full blog post.